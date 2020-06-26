Third suspect arrested in connection with murder of Riah Milton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A third person believed to be involved in the shooting death of Riah Milton is currently behind bars, according to jail records.
Tyree Cross, 25 was booked into the Butler County Jail Friday at 1 p.m. on charges of aggravated robbery, complicity to murder and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Cincinnati police assisted with Cross’s arrest, the jail records show.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office officials previously said two teens lured Milton to Liberty Township on June 9 in order to steal the victim’s car.
They then shot Milton several times during the course of the robbery, officials said.
Milton’s body was left in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Road.
Kaleb Marshall Tooson, 18, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery, and a 14-year-old girl was arrested on charges of complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.
