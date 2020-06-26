Warren County toddler dies after near-drowning, police say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A two-year-old Warren County toddler died Friday after Clearcreek Township police say he was found in a pool.
The incident took place in the 300 block of West Pekin Road around 2 p.m. Friday.
Police say the mother told them several kids were playing in the house’s yard, and when they came in the house she noticed one of them was missing.
She found the toddler in the pool. He was still breathing at that point, according to police.
The toddler was rushed to Dayton Children’s South Campus in Springboro.
Police gave word he died at the hospital around 9 p.m.
It is Friday’s second death related to a pool. Earlier in the day a three-year-old boy died from drowning in Hamilton County.
The incident remains under investigation.
