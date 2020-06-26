3-year-old drowns in backyard pool, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A three-year-old boy drowned Friday in Miami Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Citation Lane, a news release from the sheriff’s office says.
The release says the babysitter’s sister found the child face-down in the deep end of the backyard pool.
Deputies say she dove in and pulled him to the side of the pool, where she performed CPR.
The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives with the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene, but deputies say at this time foul play is not suspected.
The incident remains under investigation.
