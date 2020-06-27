CPD denies rumors they hired ex-officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death

CINCINNATI (FOX19/Cincinnati Enquirer) - The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) refuted social media rumors they hired one of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Brett Hankison was a Louisville police officer before he was fired by the department on June 23 for his involvement in Taylor’s death.
According to Louisville police, an investigation found Hankison violated counts of the department’s standard operating procedures when he “wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds” into Taylor’s apartment while he and two other detectives were serving a no-knock warrant.
CPD says the rumors claiming their department hired Brett Hankison are “100% false.”
According to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer, Hankison’s lawyer David Leightty messaged The Enquirer on Saturday confirming his client has no plans to move to Cincinnati.
"Brett Hankison does not have any plans about future employment in Cincinnati or elsewhere but is concentrating on his appeal in Louisville," the message reads.
In a follow-up text, The Enquirer asked Leightty: “Will he be moving here? Or is the property intended to be rented out?”
“He has no plans to move to cinci,” Leightty responded. He denied requests to talk further.
University of Cincinnati Police Department, who was also accused of hiring Hankinson, tells FOX19 NOW these rumors are not true.
