Heavy downpours, possible storms for Saturday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -While severe risk will be low Saturday, we will see some good heavy downpours, vivid lightning, and some gusty wind as storms develop-mainly after 2 p.m. for most of us.
We will look for lightening and heavy downpours with a cluster in the late morning near lunchtime in areas of Connersville, Oxford, and northern Butler county.
Then all eyes on after 2 p.m and this evening for the rest of us.
This remains the case, but more widespread rain for a good portion of your Sunday, which will be more common.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.