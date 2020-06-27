KSP: Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Hebron

HEBRON, KY (FOX19) -Kentucky State Police, KSP, confirmed that a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Hebron, KY Saturday morning.
Troopers say they got the call 4:30 a.m. for an officer-involved shooting in the 1800 block of Petersburg Road.
A man, who was eluded from Boone County on several occasions, was found on Petersburg Road, troopers said.
Troopers say he had a knife on him, and that was when officers fired a few rounds.
The man was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, troopers said.
Troopers say they are processing the evidence and an autopsy will be conducted Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.