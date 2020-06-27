Muggy, humid, and storms develop for your Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A muggy and warm start to your Saturday with temperatures bear 70 degrees. Very humid air is on the way for the weekend and well into next week. With the humidity comes periods of shower activity.
Both Saturday and Sunday look sticky with periods of shower and thunderstorm activity. Some of the rain could be heavy starting Saturday late afternoon and evening. Daytime highs in the upper 80s.
Next week looks warm to hot and quite humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Typical summer shower activity is in the forecast most of the week.
