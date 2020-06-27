Newport on the Levee celebrates opening of Riverfront Commons Pedestrian Bridge, Bridgeview Box Park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A big day of celebrations marked by two ribbon cutting ceremonies took place Saturday at the Riverfront Commons Pathway.
A huge milestone in the redevelopment of Newport on the Levee, the ceremonies kicked off at 11:15 a.m.
The dedication of a $1.2 million project, the first is to recognize the Riverfront Commons Pedestrian Bridge connecting Taylor Southgate Bridge to the river walk level of Newport on the Levee.
In addition to that great opportunity for runners, walkers and bikers, a second ribbon cutting ceremony occurred at Bridgeview Box Park where people can experience tremendous waterfront views.
Eight local restaurants and retailers fully open and people can purchase adult beverages as they walk through the park across from the Newport Aquarium.
"This is an historic day in The City of Newport," Newport Mayor Jerry Peluso said. This is a project that was more than 20 years in the making. "I applaud and thank Southbank Partners President Jack Moreland, the Southbank Board and the Southbank's founders for having the vision to conceive Riverfront Commons and the tenacity to see it through," Peluso added.
Riverfront Commons, an 11.5-mile walking/biking path, runs along the Ohio River connecting all Northern Kentucky river cities.
Crucial contributions came from The Southbank Partners President Jack Moreland.
“We’re excited for the connectivity. This is sort of the final piece to put in place for this general area. As you know, we’ve been talking about Riverfront Commons for about 20 years, but this piece has been in the planning stage for about three years. It connects the Taylor Southgate Bridge on both sides to the top of the flood levees, so if you’re coming from Covington, you can get to Cincinnati very easily across the Taylor Southgate. So, walkability and connectivity are really the order of the day,” Moreland notes.”
“What we want people to do is to see something across the river and say ‘hey that looks pretty neat lets go over there’ and find an easy way for that to happen.” Moreland said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.