Police identify Hamilton shooting victim

A 38-year-old was identified as the victim of a shooting in Hamilton from early Saturday. (Source: WMBF News)
By Maggy Mcdonel | June 27, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 7:38 PM

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton Police have identified the victim from a shooting that happened early Saturday as James M. Williams, 38-years-old.

A short time before 5 a.m. Saturday, HPD said they responded to reports of a man that had been shot on the 500 block of N Ninth Street.

Williams was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

Hamilton Police did not say if they have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Botts at 513-868-5811 ext. 1266.

