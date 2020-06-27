Police identify Hamilton shooting victim

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton Police have identified the victim from a shooting that happened early Saturday as James M. Williams, 38-years-old.
A short time before 5 a.m. Saturday, HPD said they responded to reports of a man that had been shot on the 500 block of N Ninth Street.
Williams was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital where police say he died from his injuries.
Hamilton Police did not say if they have a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Botts at 513-868-5811 ext. 1266.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.