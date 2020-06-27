Police identify motorcycle driver found dead Thursday

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The motorcycle driver found by police on Thursday near U.S. 27 and Herman Road has been identified.
The man, Steven Ruth, 61-years-old, of Oxford, drove off the road and went about 500-feet into a wooded area, Ross Township Police Chief Burton Roberts said.
Ruth’s motorcycle was found nearby, according to the chief.
Chief Roberts said officers are still investigating what happened before Ruth crashed.
Police ask anyone with information about this crash to call Ross Township Police Captain Patrick Carr, 513-863-2337.
