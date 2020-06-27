SWAT on scene of person armed with knife in West End

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police Department is advising people to avoid the 2100 block of Freeman Avenue until further notice.
SWAT has arrived on the scene where police say “an emotionally disturbed person” is “armed with a knife.”
Cincinnati Police were on the scene at Freeman Avenue for about 45 minutes before the SWAT team arrived.
A FOX19 NOW team is at the scene on Freeman Avenue.
This story will be updated with the latest information once it is provided by the police.
