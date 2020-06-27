Saturday afternoon storms with downpours develop into the evening hours

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It will feel gross Saturday with muggy air and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Very humid air will continue well into next week. With the humidity, comes periods of shower activity and storms developing.
Both Saturday and Sunday look sticky with periods of shower and thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening hours. Look for chances of rain off and on through the day Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy, even some gusty wind.
Next week looks warm to hot and quite humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Typical summer shower activity is in the forecast most of the week.
