Warm & humid with rain and thunder chances

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A slow-moving cold front will influence our weather for the rest of the weekend.
Severe thunderstorm chances for the rest of today and Sunday are low, but in this increasingly humid air mass a stronger storm is certainly possible.
Afternoon highs on Sunday will settle into the mid 80′s.
From Monday into the upcoming weekend we will see afternoon high temps in the upper 80′s.
Rain and thunder chances are highest through Tuesday, but at least some chance will remain into next Saturday.
