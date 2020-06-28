Cincinnati police sergeant accidentally grabs wrong ammo, fires shotgun round at - but does not hit - armed suicidal man, chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police sergeant accidentally grabbed the wrong ammunition and fired a shotgun round at - but did not hit - a suicidal man armed with a knife in the West End Saturday, Chief Eliot Isaac said.
Sgt. Daniel Carder meant to take non-lethal beanbag rounds out of his police vehicle but instead grabbed lethal, 12-gauge shotgun rounds, loaded his weapon and fired at Kaleb Moore, 24, on Freeman Avenue, the chief said
“He clearly, clearly inadvertently loaded the wrong ammunition,” Isaac said at a news conference Sunday.
The chief also said: “We will always look at every incident to learn from and to do things better. In the interest of transparency, there clearly was a mistake made here. That’s why I called this press conference. I wanted to make sure we were bringing this out so that everyone was aware of what occurred here and so we could make sure things are done better in the future.”
The incident is now under investigation by the police department’s internal investigation section, Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office and the city’s civilian police oversight board.
Sgt. Carder, who has been with CPD since 1992, is on paid administrative leave, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a suicidal person with a history of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder armed with a knife at a residence in the 2100 block of Freeman Avenue Saturday.
Officers tried to take Moore into custody to get a mental health evaluation at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he refused to comply, the chief said.
Moore told officers not to touch him and get away from him and then pushed away from the officers, the chief said.
Moore then removed his sweatshirt and pulled a steak knife from his waistband.
Officers ordered him to drop the knife, but he did not, the chief said.
Police including a supervisor, Sgt. Carder, used non-lethal force - Tasers, beanbag shotgun rounds and a chemical irritant - in an attempt to subdue him but those had no effect and Moore did not drop the knife, the chief said.
At one point, the sergeant reached into his cruiser car window to get more beanbag shotgun rounds and “inadvertently” grabbed a box of 12-gauge ammunition instead, loaded that into his weapon and fired once, according to Isaac.
As the man continued to wield a knife and resist he officers, Sgt. Carder announced over the radio he was going to deploy another beanbag round and then fired what he believed to be another beanbag round at Mr. Moore, the chief said.
It missed and went into a garbage can. Sgt. Carder immediately realized he had fired a lethal round at the man instead and put his gun down on the floorboard of the vehicle, the chief said.
Sgt. Carder alerted a supervisor what happened and the police department’s Criminal Investigation Section was called to the scene to investigate.
Isaac played the sergeant’s body camera video at the news conference.
When the real bullet is fired, Carder is heard saying “S---. God---- it,” according to the video.
The chief explained: “Realizing that was not a beanbag round.”
Police then fired pepperball rounds at the man, but those also had no effect.
A SWAT team was called to the scene and took over for uniformed officers, the chief said. They negotiated with Moore to drop the knife.
A mental health crisis team and SWAT team doctor also were on scene but were unable to get involved because Moore was armed with a knife, the chief explained.
Several hours later at about 9:23 p.m., SWAT officers deployed a 40-mm sponge round and additional Tasers at Moore, incapacitating him long enough to disarm him and take him into custody, according to Isaac.
Moore was taken to the hospital, where he is under a 72-hour psych hold.
He is undergoing a mental heath evaluation and is being treated for other medical issues unrelated to what happened, the chief said.
Moore sustained minor abrasions to his chest and arms when he was struck with beanball and pepperball rounds, according to Isaac.
Police charged him with inducing panic and resisting arrest, court records show.
The chief said he spoke with Moore’s family Sunday morning and explained what happened.
“They were very complimentary of the actions of the officers and the patience that it took to take Mr. Moore into custody and were very understanding what occurred here,” Isaac said.
