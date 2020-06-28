Cincinnati police sergeant inadvertently fires at but does not hit armed suicidal man, chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police supervisor accidentally fired at but did not hit at a suicidal man armed with a knife in the West End Saturday, Chief Eliot Isaac said.
The incident “was clearly a mistake” that is now under investigation, the chief said at a news conference Sunday.
Police responded to a report of a suicidal person with a history of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder at a residence in the 2100 block of Freeman Avenue Saturday.
Officers tried to take the man into custody to get a mental health evaluation at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but he refused to comply, the chief said.
He told officers not to touch him, to get away from him and then pushed away from the officers, the chief said.
The man then removed a steak knife from his waistband.
At that point, police including a District 1 supervisor, Sgt. Dan Carder, used non-lethal force including Tasers and beanbag rounds in an attempt to subdue him, to no avail, the chief said.
At one point, the sergeant reached into his cruiser to get more beanbag rounds and “inadvertently” grabbed a box of 12-gauge ammunition instead, loaded that into his weapon and fired once, according to Isaac.
Police played the sergeant’s body camera video at the news conference.
When the real bullet is fired, Carder is heard saying “S---. God---- it.”
The chief explained: “Realizing that was not a beanbag round.”
Carder has been an officer since 1992.
The incident is being investigated by Cincinnati police, Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office and the city’s civilian police oversight board, the chief said.
The suicidal was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff and is undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.
The chief said he spoke with the man’s family this morning and explained what occurred
He said they were very complimentary of how police handled the situation overall and were “very understanding of what occurred.”
