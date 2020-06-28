Estimated $50,000 in damages from fire at Colerain car dealership

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday’s fire at a Colerain Township car dealership caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, according to the fire department.
The fire at MGM Import Auto Dealership on Hamilton Avenue started around 5 p.m., Colerain Township Department of Fire said.
When the first fire crew arrived at the scene, the department said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the automobile sales office.
The smoke could be seen all the way from I-275, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the department said the damage is estimated at $50,000.
