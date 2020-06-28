Heat, humidity, and thunder chances

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A weak cool front will sag toward the Ohio river tonight then stall out, extending northwest through Indiana.
This stalled front will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms into mid-week.
High pressure will begin building into the Great Lakes region.
With this in mind, humidity levels will remain high, temperatures will continue in the upper 80′s, winds will be rather light, and somewhat unsettled weather can be expected, especially in our southwest communities.
