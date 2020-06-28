1 person hit and killed in Brown County hit/skip accident

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -One person has died in hit/skip accident in Brown County Sunday, said Ohio State Patrol.
It happened on State Route 32 on Schweighart Road in Georgetown around 6:40 a.m., trooper said.
Troopers say when they arrived, they found Alivia J. Shumate, 45, of Sardinia, Ohio, was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle.
OSP says not one witness has been identified.
They are still investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OSP Georgetown Post at 937-378-6191.
