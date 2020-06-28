1 taken to hospital after shooting in Reading, police said

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting happened Saturday in Reading, the Reading Police Department said.
Officers say they were dispatched to the 7900 block of Reading Road for a shots fired report between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the shooting victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Officers say the victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Police say they are searching for multiple suspects. A Mercedes SUV and a Chrysler Sedan were seen leaving the area southbound on Reading Road.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information should contact the Reading Police Department at 513-733-4122.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.