’We just want to be heard:’ Hundreds protest for racial justice in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hundreds of people called for change during a rally on Sunday in Cincinnati.
Similar events have been happening around the country for weeks in response to the death of George Floyd.
“Cincinnati for Racial Justice” organized the peaceful protest that started at Washington Park. It involved speakers, music, and a march.
Signs and chants exemplified the protestors’ messages throughout the day.
“Sick and tired of what’s been going on in our country. People are dying,” Katie Wenger, who attended the protest, said. “People are getting hurt out there, and I’m not going to stand idly by, and I’m not going to be silent about it anymore.”
Garrad Bell, an operations lead with the group, said that although Sunday’s event was not the first protest they have had, their message and mission remain the same.
“We’re trying to get justice and real change for Black people, people of color everywhere, just simply because it is getting to the point where we can no longer stay quiet,” Bell said.
For weeks, protesters in Cincinnati have been calling for city leaders to “defund” the police by reallocating resources to other areas in need of funding.
“Money has been allocated to a youth program, and we were out here,” Aprina Johnson, a protest organizer, said. “Some people may have not done it in ways that people liked it to be done, and I don’t agree with everything that people did, but we made some waves and some very little tiny winds, but we’re gonna keep going until the needs, the things that are happening within city hall are compatible with the needs of the community.”
During Sunday’s rally, security guards remained on site, which is something organizers said they have been doing for safety purposes.
“This is the first time that we have actually revealed that we have had a security team on staff. These are certified, licensed individuals. Everyone here has been properly vetted, and they are essentially here to protect us,” Bell said.
Organizers said they will continue to protest, taking a stand against racial injustice, while also encouraging people to get out and vote in the election.
“We just want to be heard, loved, cherished, valued, just like people in power, decision-makers, do their family members,” Johnson said.
