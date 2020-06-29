Cincinnati Public Schools to make decision on plan for 2020-2021 school year Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Public School Board will make a decision on a plan for the upcoming school year for the district’s 36,000 students.
The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The board is expected to select from one of five models presented at its June 22 meeting, showing in-person learning or a combination of in-person and remote learning as options.
Parents, teachers and community members shared their feedback about their preferences for student learning by responding to a survey, participating in planning committees or focus groups. A total of 6,200 people submitted their comments in the survey, the district said.
Option 1:
Half of the students will be attending in-person classes three days a week and the other half two days a week, and then alternating. Students would stay in their current school buildings and must allow 6 feet separation between desks.
Option 2:
Students Pre-K- 6 grade would be in school for three days per week, and students 7-12 would attend two days per week. Some students could be spread across multiple CPS buildings. For example, the district said 4-6 graders ar Mt. Airy School could be spread across around 19 classrooms at Aiken High School. Schools must allow 6 feet separation between desks.
Option 3:
Students Pre-K- 6 grade would be in school for four days per week, and students 7-12 would attend two days per week. This option allows 6 feet distancing but requires additional cost for space rental.
Option 4:
All students would be in school five days a week and in their current buildings. 3 feet of student separation must be observed.
Option 5:
All students would be in school four days a week and learn remotely one day. The students would remain in their current buildings with 3 feet of social distancing.
