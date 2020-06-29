CPD need your help to find an endangered missing adult

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Your help is needed in finding an endangered missing adult.
Arthur Lee Underwood Jr., 60-years-old, left his home on 73rd Street Friday around 9 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
His family said they think Underwood Jr. got confused and couldn’t find his way home because of short term memory loss.
CPD said he is known to frequent stores in the Carthage and Hartwell area.
Underwood Jr. is described as:
- Black
- Male
- 5′8″
- 139-pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Underwood Jr. has a patch over his right eye and was wearing a green shirt and black jeans when he was last seen.
Anyone with information on where he might be should call the Cincinnati Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.