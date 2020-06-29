Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in NKY available this week

June 29, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 1:14 PM

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Gov. Beshear announced a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Kenton County.

The site will begin testing on Tuesday, June, 30 and will continue through Thursday, July 2.

Testing is open to any Kentucky resident.

It’s only available by appointment for certain qualified individuals.

Testing is free and results will be available within 48 hours.

The testing site is located at Summit View Academy on 5006 Madison Pike.

Appointments will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 888-852-2567.

