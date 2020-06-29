Son of hit-skip victim pleading for answers, praying for justice

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - As Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate a hit-skip that happened in Brown County Sunday, the victim’s family is pleading for answers.
Troopers say Alivia Shumate was hit by a vehicle and killed along State Route 32 in Brown County. Someone spotted the 45-year-old mother-of-two lying in the median around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Brandon Shumate, Alivia’s son, says his mother was a good person who battled addiction but did not deserve what happened to her.
“She would light up a room. Just everything about her, she was so helpful,” Brandon said.
Brandon explains he and his brother are now trying to raise money to cover funeral costs through a GoFundMe page.
“It’s not just a shock to us. I mean it sounds like, ya know, the community, I’ve had hundreds of messages of people reaching out,” Brandon said. “The support and everything’s just so great.”
At first, troopers said they could not find any witnesses and were having a difficult time piecing together what happened.
Brandon says he cannot understand why the driver did not stop.
“I couldn’t imagine hitting a dog or something or a deer, but to actually hit a human. I just don’t understand, like there has to be, you had to stop,” Brandon said. “You had to stop somewhere.”
Investigators have since found the vehicle and person they believe were involved. Brandon hopes that means answers are coming.
“All I’m saying is, if this was an accident, the person would’ve stopped,” Brandon said. ”I hope and pray that justice is served.”
Troopers have not released the name of the accused driver or given a description of the vehicle allegedly involved. No charges have been filed.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.