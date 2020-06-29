Family hoping for break in disappearance of Highland Co. man

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ronald Erskine told his family he was going out to run some errands on a day in June 2003.
That, Erskine’s family says, is the last time they saw him. Still seventeen years later, Ron’s ex-wife, Linda Erskine says she looks for him to come back every day.
“I still hold out hope,” Linda told FOX19 NOW Monday.
Linda explains the family was frustrated with the lack of media coverage when Ron first disappeared. They’re hoping someone out there has answers.
“If you ever met (Ron), you would never forget him,” Linda said.
Ron, aged 48 when he disappeared, was raising his eight-year-old grandson at the time, Linda says. The pair were living in Greenfield, Ohio.
“He wouldn’t leave his family like that,” she explained.
Ron’s GMC truck was found at a park-and-ride on State Route 23 in Lucasville, Ohio 17 days after he disappeared.
Linda adds he wouldn’t have abandoned his truck either.
“Unless he got in and parked and rode and got on an airplane and is living it up in the Bahamas, I don’t know why his truck would be without him,” she said.
Ron’s grandson, who did not want to be identified, tells FOX19 NOW his grandfather often donated money to charity and would take a homeless man to breakfast almost every weekend.
“He was into everything. He was an excavator, he was a farmer, he was loved in seven surrounding counties,” the grandson said.
Highland County authorities say they used to get tips about Ron’s disappearance from time to time, but those tips led them to dead ends and eventually dried up. They say they haven’t received any tips on the case in some time.
Investigators haven’t ruled out foul play and say they are looking at all possible angles, including if Ron left on his own.
“Please, somebody help us find out what happened to Ron,” Linda said. “It’s time to tell what happened.”
Ron is described as 6′1″ and 190 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes, a scar on his abdomen and right arm and a silver tooth.
If you have any information into the disappearance of Ronald, you’re asked to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 393-1421 or the Greenfield Police Department at (937) 981-4466.
