Garth Brooks reschedules Paul Brown Stadium concert

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Garth Brooks concert at Paul Brown Stadium has been rescheduled.
The concert was first scheduled for Jun 27, 2020 but will now be held on May 1, 2021.
All tickets for the event will be honored.
During the ticket sale, Garth sold 65,000 tickets in less than one hour, making it the most people to ever show up for a ticket sale. He then set the all-time record for entertainment in Cincinnati with a sellout of 70,000 seats in 75 minutes.
This will be Garth’s first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.