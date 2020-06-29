Man involved in deadly officer-involved shooting identified by KSP

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - State police have identified the man who died early Saturday after being shot by a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy.
Michael Pelly, 33-years-old, of Hebron, was part of several confrontations with sheriff’s deputies throughout the early morning hours on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).
Pelly, who eluded deputies several times already, was eventually found in the 1800 block of Petersburg Road in Hebron, KSP said.
Once Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, Pelly pulled out a knife and ran at them, according to state police.
A deputy then fired their gun, hitting Pelly, KSP said.
The 33-year-old was taken to a hospital in Florence, but he was pronounced dead there, said KSP.
State police said they were called around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to respond to Petersburg Road where the investigation began.
This investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.
