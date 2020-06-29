Manhunt underway after suspect flees into California Nature Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police and the other law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted man near the California Nature Center.
CPD’s District 2, its K9 and gang units, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit are searching an area between 5300 Kellogg Ave. and Apple Rd., according to police.
Officers were in pursuit of a stolen car when the driver crashed and fled into the woods at the nature center, police say.
Police say the suspect, Sammy Lee Holdwadel, is wanted on felony warrants from Clermont County. They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
As of 5:06 p.m., CPD says its K9 units have not found him.
Holdwadel 38, is described as 5′06″ and 185 lbs. with brown eyes, black hair in a mohawk-style haircut and a tattoo on his neck.
Police say Holdwadel is possibly living on Riverside Drive in the East End.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.