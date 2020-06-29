Robert E. Lee monument vandalized in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A monument to Robert E. Lee in Franklin, Ohio was vandalized Sunday, according to Franklin police.
Police Chief Russ Whitman says the statue was located at the Eagles Lodge located at 1075 North Main Street.
The parking lot was also spray painted ‘No Racist Monuments,' Whitman says.
Video of the suspect was provided by Franklin police.
He is described as tall and thin. During the time of the incident he was wearing a black t-shirt and a black mask over his face.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Ptl J. Lacon of the Franklin Police Department at 937.746.2882.
Lee was commander of the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War.
This latest incident of vandalism comes amid national protests over police brutality. The movement has renewed conversations about the appropriateness of city monuments to historical slave-owners and Confederate figures. Some of those monuments have been vandalized and toppled by protesters; others have been removed by government officials.
