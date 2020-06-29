Safety tips for parents as fireworks sales boom ahead of 4th of July

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the 4th of July just five days away and organized community events in short supply due to the pandemic, fireworks sales are booming across the Tri-State.
Shelton Fireworks in West Harrison is busier than they have ever been, according to store manager Eli O’Connell.
“It’s unprecedented,” O’Connell told FOX19 NOW. “We have never seen a sales increase like this before.”
No mass gatherings means more people are taking the light show to their own backyards.
“This is a form of cheap entertainment for people that have been cooped up for months from COVID,” O’Connell said. “I think people just want to blow off steam, honestly, and do their own thing while they can follow all of the restrictions out there right now.”
Still, a big increase in sales means a big increase in concerns from first responders like Robert Reilage of the Colerain Fire Department.
”Best we can do is put out a word of caution and say, ‘If you are going to do this, not that we recommend it, but if you are going to do this, make sure there is a responsible adult that will be there that will read and know the warnings that come along with fireworks and take the time to adhere to those warnings,‘” Reilage said.
“A person needs to be a responsible adult,” he continued. “That means refrain from drinking too much alcohol. That means keeping tabs where the children are and set up a safe distance from where the fireworks are launched and the people watching them. That has to be at least 50 feet.”
The experts offer these tips:
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks
- Never throw or point fireworks at another person
- Once a firework has been denoted, douse it with water to make sure it is out.
