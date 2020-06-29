Sheriff’s office ID’d motorcyclist killed in Moores Hill crash

Sheriff’s office ID’d motorcyclist killed in Moores Hill crash
June 29, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 12:59 PM

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man that was killed in a motorcycle crash in Moores Hill on Friday.

Deputies said the crash happened in the 9900 block of Mt. Sinai Road on June 26 around 8:15 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Thomas Burns was traveling westbound with another motorcycle when he attempted to pass the other motorcycle and struck a Jeep head-on that was driven by 67-year-old Helen Campbell.

Burns was transported to the hospital. He passed away on June 28 from the injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.