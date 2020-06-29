Suspect, vehicle possibly connected to deadly hit-skip crash in Brown County located, OSHP says

BROWN CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A suspect and vehicle possibly connected to Sunday’s deadly hit-skip crash on SR-32 have been located, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
On Monday, OSHP said a suspect was identified and a vehicle is being processed for evidence in connection to the crash that killed Aliva Shumate, 45-years-old.
A few minutes after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, reports came into OSHP’s Georgetown Post about a woman lying in the median of SR-32 near Schweighart Road, troopers said.
When OSHP troopers got to the scene, they said Shumate had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
As they investigated, troopers said they couldn’t find any witnesses who saw what happened and didn’t know who hit Shumate.
OSHP said they received information later that led them to the possible location of a suspect and vehicle.
As of Monday, troopers said no charges have been filed against this suspect, but the vehicle is being processed for evidence.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.