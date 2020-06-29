A Warm and Muggy Night, Shower Activity More Widespread Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The heat index in many areas topped out today in the low 90s. More humid weather is in the forecast through the middle of the week.
Warm and muggy air will dominate the weather in the FOX19 NOW viewing area through Wednesday. Then, despite warming temperatures, the humidity will drop into the almost comfortable zone. So while we are looking for afternoon high temperatures rising from the upper 80s into the lower 90s from Thursday into and through the weekend the hotter weather will actually be more comfortable because of less humid air coming our way from the northern plains.
Showers will be more widespread Tuesday and Wednesday along a front stalled along the Ohio river. the front will move southward by Thursday and even though the air is warm to hot because it is not the typical Gulf of Mexico air but air that has arrived from the northwest.
Weather models that forecast two weeks ahead are saying that it will be hot and at times humid with high temps each day close to 90° through July 13th.
