Woman dies after being hit head-on by wrong-way driver, sheriff says

AURORA, Ind. (FOX19) - The passenger in a vehicle that was hit head-on by a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road has died, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry.
Not long after 12 a.m. on June 27, Alejandra Aguero-Vazquez, 21-years-old, was riding in a vehicle driving near U.S. 50 and Gatch Hill.
Around 12:15 a.m., Sheriff McHenry said Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies were called to that area for a crash where a female passenger, Aguero-Vazquez, was unconscious.
The 21-year-old was riding in the car being driven by Carlos Solis, 28-years-old, the sheriff said.
Deputies were told before they got to the crash Solis was trapped inside the vehicle.
The unconscious Aguero-Vazquez was being treated by EMS when deputies arrived, according to Sheriff McHenry.
Solis was trapped inside the vehicle for “an extended period of time,” before crews were able to get him out, the sheriff said.
Both Aguero-Vazquez and Solis had to be flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, Jeb McGeorge, 21-years-old, only suffered minor injuries, the sheriff said.
The sheriff said McGeorge was driving eastbound in the westbound lane when the head-on crash happened.
A day after being flown to UC Hospital, Aguero-Vazquez died from the injuries she suffered in the crash, according to Sheriff McHenry.
The sheriff said the investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.
