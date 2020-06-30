Anchor Grill ‘refuses to sink’ despite pandemic, car crashing into building

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Like many people, 2020 has been rough for Carolyn Chapman.
Chapman owns the Anchor Grill, an historic restaurant in Covington. The restaurant was forced to close because of the pandemic, and just as they were reopening, a car crashed into the building, forcing her to layoff employees all over again.
Seven weeks later, the restaurant will finally get to reopen Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.
“We have a sign that says ‘We refuse to sink,’” Chapman told FOX19 NOW on Tuesday. “It’s been a year, and we won’t forget it, I’ll tell ya!”
The restaurant has been family-owned for 74 years and has been open every day, 24-hours a day, 365-days a year ever since, excluding when Chapman closed the restaurant for a couple days after her parents, the original owners, passed away.
Closing because of the pandemic was only the second time they went off their normal schedule.
According to Chapman, doing carryout didn’t work with the restaurant’s format, so she had to lay her staff off.
"It was hard on everybody here," said Chapman.
They finally caught a break as Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced restaurants could reopen their dining rooms.
"Everybody pitched in, we were ready to go. Had our masks, our gloves and everything ready to open," said Chapman.
But the car crashed into the building just days before they could reopen.
“The table where she came through, if anybody was there, they would’ve been killed,” said Chapman. “And It was a mess.”
The dining room the car hit had to be rebuilt. But now seven week after the accident, the restaurant will be back in business.
Customers will get to indulge on the restaurant's peanut butter pie and will have utensils served to them in a plastic baggy for cleanliness.
“We’re glad to see everybody, and everybody has hand sanitizer and disinfection stuff to clean with,” said Chapman. “Because the customers are our family too. I mean once you come here, you’re not a stranger anymore... We’re ready. We just want to see them here.”
