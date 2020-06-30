Eldest Wagner son charged in Pike Co. massacre to appear in court Tuesday

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - George Wagner IV, one of four family members on trial for aggravated murder stemming from the Pike County Massacre in 2016, will appear in court on Tuesday.
George, 27, along with his father Billy, mother Angela, and younger brother Jake are accused of the execution-style murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
Back in July of 2019, George was in court to find out when his trail was going to begin.
Due to the overwhelming amounts of evidence in the case, George’s trial start date was pushed back by the judge.
George’s mother, Angela, made an appearance in court last week on June 24.
Angela’s court date came days after the judge approved the withdrawal of the Attorney General’s Office from the prosecution team.
Deputy Attorney General Carol O’Brien filed motions on June 19 in all four suspects’ cases notifying the court agents the Bureau of Criminal Investigation would continue its work, but the office no longer will provide prosecutors to assist Pike County.
George’s pretrial is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and you can watch the entire hearing here in this story.
