Event organizers look to highlight importance of transgender people within BLM movement

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A community is rallying together to highlight the importance of Black transgender lives and their importance in the Black Lives Matter movement.
Starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Washington Park, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) will host this event to bring awareness to this cause and the safety issue Black transgender people face daily.
“Come out this Tuesday to show your support and engage in the discussion on how we can make Cincinnati a safe place for black trans people,” the Facebook event states.
This event comes three weeks after the murder of Riah Milton, 25, a Black transwoman.
Officials and Milton’s mother have referred to Milton as a man, but friends and family say Milton was a transgender woman.
The suspects lured Milton to the Liberty Township area on June 9 to steal Milton’s vehicle and money, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
A fight broke out during the attempted robbery and Milton was shot twice, including one in the head, sheriff’s officials said.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says all three suspects in Milton’s death have been arrested.
Milton’s sister, Ariel Shaw, who is a transwoman as well, will be among those speaking Tuesday, according to the Facebook event page.
