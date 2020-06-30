Family asking for justice after paraplegic man murdered in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a paraplegic man that happened Saturday.
Just before 5 a.m. police were called to North 9th Street for a man suffering gunshot wounds.
James Williams, 38, died as a result of the shooting.
“We’re just trying to find justice for our brother,” James’s sister, Amanda Williams said as she fought back tears. “He didn’t deserve to be killed.”
James’ family described the Hamilton man as a goofy, fun-loving father who had his flaws but was always selfless.
“I want to know why,” James’s sister, Jelane Gay said. “I want closure. I want to know why. What did my brother do so bad for somebody to have such a cold soul?”
The family tells FOX19 NOW Williams had been wheelchair-bound for the last year and would have been unable to defend himself.
“There was nothing he could have done,” Amanda Williams said. “He could barely stand walking with a cane. Everybody knows Jimmie was a good person.”
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Botts at the Hamilton Police Department at 513.868.5811 ex.1266.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.