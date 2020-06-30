Family wants answers in decade-old Colerain Township murders

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Ten years after a quadruple shooting in Colerain Township, a family of one of the murder victims is asking anyone with information to come forward.
Michael Carter was 32 years old when he was shot and killed on June 5, 2010. He was at his home in the 3100 block of Windsong Drive when he and three other people were shot.
Desmond Mayden was also killed that day. The two other people shot survived.
Carter’s cousin did not want to be identified. She told FOX19 NOW Tuesday ten years is too long and that she wants justice.
“It’s very difficult for our famil. His mother grieved herself to death,” she said. “He was her only child, and that’s why my family is out to get justice.”
Carter describes her cousin as an “outgoing, happy person.”
“He was a good-hearted person, and he looked out for his family says much as he could,” he said.
Police described the murders as brutal, but to this day little is known about what happened.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson David Daugherty explained: “There is a reason that we can’t disclose specific facts of the case, because the victims know and the killers know. If we give you specific details of the crime scene that would jeopardize the whole investigation.”
Daugherty says the sheriff’s office is actively working to solve the case. He described it a “home-invasion-type murder” that happened in broad daylight around 2 p.m.
“We do believe it is drug related,” Daugherty said. “I can’t get into why. But it’s a drug-related crime, and we believe the person who did this is known to the victim.”
“I know someone know something,” Carter’s cousin said.
If you know anything about the shooting deaths of Mayden or Carter, you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s office.
