FC Cincinnati bans fan for ‘racist’ tweet directed at players

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati announced by tweet Tuesday night it has banned an individual from its matches after the person sent an allegedly racist tweet directed at the club’s players.
The tweet in question has since been deleted, but FCC goalkeeper Bobby Edwards’s Monday quote-tweet reply remains:
“Cincinnati’s motto is ‘Juncta Juvant’ - a latin phrase translating to ‘strength in unity.”‘Though you have failed to grasp that concept despite claiming to be an FCC ‘fan’, I can assure you that we as players haven’t. So you may support FC, but we certainly don’t support you,” Edwards wrote.
The club responded with a statement Tuesday:
“There is no place for racially offensive words or actions in our club. Appropriate action will be taken to ensure those with such sentiments are prohibited in our club.”
Previously Monday, the club announced a $250,000 commitment to local community organizations that work to address racial disparities and discrimination.
