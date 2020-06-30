Homicide Unit investigating shooting near Winton Place

Homicide Unit investigating shooting near Winton Place
CPD's Homicide Unit is responding to the scene of a shooting on Spring Grove Avenue. (Source: WXIX)
June 30, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 4:39 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting near Winton Place.

CPD says the shooting occurred along Spring Grove Avenue between West Mitchell Avenue and Kings Run Drive, placing it at the boundary lines of Winton Place, Winton Hills and St. Bernard.

Spring Grove Avenue is currently closed to traffic at the scene of the shooting.

Reports of the shooting came in around 3:50 p.m.

Police have not yet released information about the identity or condition of the victim(s) or possible suspect(s).

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

