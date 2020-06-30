Homicide Unit investigating shooting near Winton Place

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting near Winton Place.
CPD says the shooting occurred along Spring Grove Avenue between West Mitchell Avenue and Kings Run Drive, placing it at the boundary lines of Winton Place, Winton Hills and St. Bernard.
Spring Grove Avenue is currently closed to traffic at the scene of the shooting.
Reports of the shooting came in around 3:50 p.m.
Police have not yet released information about the identity or condition of the victim(s) or possible suspect(s).

