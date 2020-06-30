Lakota Local School District unveils four different plans for reopening

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Lakota Superintendent Matthew Miller says the district has come up with several plans to get students back to class, including a virtual option for families who don’t want their children to attend school in person.
Miller says at this time they are planning to implement the plan that would have all students back in school in August.
He went on to say, however, that the district is still waiting for guidance from the state.
The options include:
- Plan A - All students return with safety precautions
- Physical distancing guidelines of six feet will be followed whenever possible, with three feet between desks in classrooms
- To limit the number of students in each classroom, grades 7-12 will follow a block schedule every day to limit transitions per classroom
- All cafeterias will operate at 50% capacity
- Plan B - Students return with restrictions
- Students in grades K-6 will attend school every day with six feet of physical distancing between desks
- All learning spaces will be used as classrooms
- Grades 7-12 will follow a block schedule every day
- All cafeterias will operate at 50% capacity
Miller says under Plan B, junior and high school students will attend every other day and follow daily block schedules. Secondary students will complete online assignments when they aren’t in school. Students will be split alphabetically to determine which day they attend school. All students K-6 will each lunch in their classrooms.
Preschool students will attend four days a week in both Plan A and Plan B. State guidelines have already reduced classroom size.
- Plan C - ‘Remote learning 2.0′
- Would be carried out if schools were closed as they were in the spring
- All students learn at home via an updated 100% remote learning experience
As for Plan C, Miller says, “Our teachers and curriculum department have been working on building out remote learning to be a much more robust experience than we saw during the fourth quarter,” Miller said.
The final plan is the Lakota Virtual Learning Option:
- Lakota’s curriculum department is working with a team of teachers to develop this option
- New, 100% online curriculum for grades K-12 will be available independently of all plans
- Students who have health concerns and are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 will be given priority placement
- Students will have a dedicated Lakota teacher to check in with and ask questions
- Families will be asked to commit to a full semester of virtual learning
- Three information sessions will be held in July for families who are interested in exploring this option
Read more about the plans below:
