Live shows returning to Southgate House Revival

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The Southgate House Revival announced live shows will be returning to the venue.
They will reopen on Friday, July 10.
Music events will be limited to 50 tickets each with an age requirement of 18 and older.
The venue says tables and chairs will be set up to ensure social distancing, seating in the outdoor area has been expanded and hand sanitizer will be available in all restrooms and bars.
Every person entering the venue will be subject to a temperature check.
Masks will be worn by their entire staff and are strongly recommended for all in attendance.
