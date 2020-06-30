Ohio drivers not required to have front license plates starting July 1

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting Wednesday, July 1, Ohio drivers can drop the front license plates from their vehicles.
Drivers can still have the front plate, but the only ones now required to have both plates are commercial vehicles.
The decision to not require front license plates in Ohio didn’t receive praise from everyone though.
State legislators and law enforcement argued in July 2019 front license plates should be required on vehicles.
At the time, the two groups said front plates on cars can help authorities stop serious crimes like human trafficking.
“It is clear that the front plate plays an astronomical role in helping law enforcement,” said State Sen. Jay Hottinger, (R) Newark.
FOP President Dan Hils was also among those backing the front license plate requirement nearly a year ago.
“If they’re getting all the traffic coming towards them [police], they can check numerous plates. . . stolen cars, wanted felons,” Hils said in 2019.
The debate surrounding Ohio’s front license plate law can be traced as far back to a 2015 shooting in Cincinnati.
In July of 2015, ex-University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing pulled over Sam DuBose, a Black man, at a stoplight for not having a front license plate.
Tensing shot the 43-year-old DuBose in the head during the traffic stop, according to federal officials.
The ex-UC officer testified that he believed his life was in danger and DuBose was trying to drive away.
The Latest | Federal review ongoing in Sam DuBose fatal shooting
Cincinnati City Council discussed a resolution that would offer their support for a House Bill to remove the front license plate requirements.
That discussion by City Council came just months after DuBose was shot and killed.
In a now-closed petition, Dubose’s fiancé once said if it wasn’t for front plate laws, DuBose would not have been stopped or killed.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.