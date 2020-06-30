Police searching for missing 75-year-old man with dementia

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police are looking for a 75-year-old man who went missing from his home Monday afternoon.
According to the Springfield Township Police Department, James Jones drove away from his home on Mill Road around 2 p.m. and has not returned.
The vehicle involved is a 2017 Lincoln MKX with OH plate number HUK8987.
He is described as 5′8″, 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
Jones suffers from dementia and authorities are concerned for his safety.
You’re asked to call or dial 911 if you see him or the vehicle.
