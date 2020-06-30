‘Queer Eye’ creators bring new Netflix show features couples, weddings in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Countless weddings have been postponed in the Tri-State due to the coronavirus pandemic, but soon you’re going to be able to get your fix of weddings through a brand new Netflix series.
The series was shot almost entirely here in the Tri-State.
“They [Netflix staff] said it [Cincinnati] was the wedding capital of the Midwest!” Kevin Bruner said.
Bruner is vice president of sales at Primetime Party and Event Rental.
The show, Say I Do, begins airing Wednesday. Shot last year, it features eight couples and their journeys down the aisle.
Primetime was involved in all the weddings in the series. They provided little things, like place settings, and big things, like custom furniture.
Sometimes they only had a few days to pull it all together.
“We had a lot of work in this,” Burner said. “We figured we had about 600 man hours just with our team every single episode. So to be able to see all of that come to fruition on camera -- there was a lot of behind the scenes that we didn’t get to see -- so to see the actual weddings with all of our stuff will be pretty cool.”
Celebrity designers and chefs are also featured in the show, which comes from the creators of ‘Queer Eye.'
You will also notice a few familiar locations like Ault Park, Devou Park and the Cincinnati skyline.
“It was a lot of fun,” Primetime Chief Party Officer Bart Nye said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. We had a ball.”
Nye and Bruner only just learned last week the show would begin streaming July 1. They say this will be a nice distraction.
“People that aren’t having events, this will be able to show them what they can do,” Nye explained. “Try to get them excited about having their wedding again. I think this is a really good time for Netflix to drop this.”
Bruner agreed: “I think it will be really exciting to watch and for our industry to see something really cool right now. We’re struggling.”
