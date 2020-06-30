Racism declared a public health crisis under Hamilton County commissioner’s resolution

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The path to declaring racism a public health crisis in Hamilton County is going forward with Commissioner Victoria Parks’ resolution.
On steps of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on Tuesday, Commissioner Parks announced the resolution calling for a more fair and balanced community.
“I wanted the resolution to have teeth, and thanks to our wonderful partners in the community and other County offices I feel confident that this resolution helps get us to a more equitable County,” said Commissioner Parks in a news release.
The “teeth” of this resolution Parks refers to include several enhancements within the branches of Hamilton County like law enforcement procedures.
After working with Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil, the release said the sheriff promised there would be active bystander, implicit bias and crisis intervention training for his office.
These training procedures will help secure respect and dignity for everyone, regardless of race, who interacts with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the release stated.
The resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis will also look to unearth any potential economic disparities with a study of the county.
Not only will the Hamilton County Office of Economic Inclusion undergo a name change under this resolution, but the news release said the office will expand its cultural engagement with underprivileged communities.
The Hamilton County Office of Economic Inclusion would become the Office of Economic Inclusion and Equity if this resolution passes.
This resolution will work to connect those within vulnerable, minority and poverty-stricken communities to find jobs, according to the news release.
A public hearing for this draft resolution will take place at 1 p.m. July 2 during the Hamilton County Commission meeting.
The final vote is expected to happen during the week of July 13.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.