Showers Subside, Warm and Muggy Continues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In the very humid air this evening a few thunderstorms could develop. we expect they will remain below severe thunderstorm thresholds but brief, heavy downpours and dangerous lightning will occur.
Warm and muggy air will dominate the weather in the FOX19 NOW viewing area through Wednesday with a slight break in the humidity Thursday through Sunday. Very humid conditions return Monday. So while we are looking for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s into the lower 90s from Thursday through the weekend, with moderate humidity it will not feel oppressive.
Showers will be widespread into this evening and again Wednesday as a weak front heads south across the region. By Thursday even though the air is quite warm lower humidity means more comfortable that of late.
Weather models that forecast two weeks ahead are saying that it will be hot and at times humid with high temps each day close to 90° through July 13th.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.