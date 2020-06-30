Tom & Chee holds fundraising event to benefit Maslow’s Army, Cincinnati Children’s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tom & Chee is working to help two local organizations through an online fundraiser.
The restaurant will donate 20% of its online orders for curbside pickup, carry out and dine-in.
On Tuesday, the 20% will go to Maslow’s Army which has already provided shelter for 229 individuals, families and veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will be used to help them transition to stable housing.
On Wednesday, Tom & Chee will support Cincinnati Children’s with the money raised going to the Charitable Care Fund that helps working families, suffering from job layoffs and loss of insurance, who have children with complex medical conditions.
The fundraising initiative will be at four of its Tri-State locations:
- Downtown on Court Street
- Newport on the Levee
- Anderson Township on Beechmont Avenue
- West Chester on Union Center Boulevard
Orders must be placed online.
