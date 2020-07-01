Blue Ash pet park forced to close, will lose unique mural

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - A local pet park is being forced to close its doors after just three years — and they’re losing a one-of-a-kind mural.
Great American Pet Park in Blue Ash opened in 2017. Until recently, the park provided pet care services including adoption, daycare, grooming and more.
Last year Duke Energy expressed interested in buying the property.
Owner Valerie Mallaley initially said they weren’t interested. The building has been in her family for 45 years. Her father used it for his construction company.
But the property sits adjacent to property owned by Duke Energy on Deerfield Road. Duke intends to expand into a parking lot and take over the pet park’s property and building.
Eminent domain forced the sale. The company bought Mallaley out and gave her until the end of June to vacate the property.
She says she wishes things had gone differently.
“They [our customers] are very sad,” she explained. “We have a lot of sad customers. I’m sad, so I know how they feel.”
Vicki Banks is sad to see the pet park’s doors closed as well. She’s the artist behind the large mural within its walls.
Banks painted the baseball-themed mural herself. Depicting ‘the catnips vs. the rawhides,' took almost a year to finish.
Now, just as Mallaley fears the building will be demolished, Banks fears her mural will go with it.
“It’s just heartbreaking,” Banks said. “I put all this effort in, and it’s heartbreaking.”
Now Banks wants people to see the detailed mural she painted.
She says the memories of the wall will live on, she only wishes it could have lasted a little longer.
“The work and the time that went into it, it’s just being creative, and to see it all this being tore down is heartbreaking,” Banks added.
